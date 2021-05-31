Other Sports

Fouaad Mirza seals Tokyo berth

Fouaad Mirza.  

Equestrian Fouaad Mirza sealed his spot in the Tokyo Olympics with a fine show at an event in Poland over the weekend.

Mirza achieved the necessary Minimum Eligibility Requirement (MER) on both his horses, Seigneur Medicott and Dajara, in the CCI44*-Long eventing competition in Baborowko (Poland).

Mirza, backed by Embassy International Riding School Bangalore (EIRS), finished second with Seigneur Medicott and third with Dajara.

Overcoming odds

The Bengaluru lad’s route to Olympic qualification was filled with hurdles. The 29-year-old had to overcome lockdowns in his training base of Germany, cancelled events and an injury to Seigneur Medicott.

Mirza will be especially pleased that Seigneur Medicott — his much-loved horse was laid low by an injury two years ago — recovered in time to come good in Baborowko.

Mirza had earlier earned an Olympic quota berth for India. His exploits at Baborowko helped secure his individual Tokyo berth.

Mirza will become the third Indian Olympic equestrian, after Indrajit Lamba (1996) and Imtiaz Anees (2000).

Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 31, 2021 5:39:29 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/fouaad-mirza-seals-tokyo-berth/article34684087.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY