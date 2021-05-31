Fouaad Mirza seals Tokyo berth

His Olympic qualification was filled with hurdles

Equestrian Fouaad Mirza sealed his spot in the Tokyo Olympics with a fine show at an event in Poland over the weekend.

Mirza achieved the necessary Minimum Eligibility Requirement (MER) on both his horses, Seigneur Medicott and Dajara, in the CCI44*-Long eventing competition in Baborowko (Poland).

Mirza, backed by Embassy International Riding School Bangalore (EIRS), finished second with Seigneur Medicott and third with Dajara.

Overcoming odds

The Bengaluru lad’s route to Olympic qualification was filled with hurdles. The 29-year-old had to overcome lockdowns in his training base of Germany, cancelled events and an injury to Seigneur Medicott.

Mirza will be especially pleased that Seigneur Medicott — his much-loved horse was laid low by an injury two years ago — recovered in time to come good in Baborowko.

Mirza had earlier earned an Olympic quota berth for India. His exploits at Baborowko helped secure his individual Tokyo berth.

Mirza will become the third Indian Olympic equestrian, after Indrajit Lamba (1996) and Imtiaz Anees (2000).