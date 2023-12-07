HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

FIVB Club Volleyball | Minas proves too strong for Ahmedabad Defenders

In the day’s first tie, Japan’s Suntory Sunbirds defeated Turkish side Halkbank Spor Kulubu 25-23, 25-23, 25-16

December 07, 2023 12:04 am | Updated 12:04 am IST - BENGALURU:

Sports Bureau
On the attack: Sanchez broke through the Defenders wall time and time again.

On the attack: Sanchez broke through the Defenders wall time and time again. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

Brazil’s Itambe Minas proved too good for Ahmedabad Defenders as it ran out a 25-22, 25-23, 25-19 winner in a Pool-A match on the opening day of the FIVB men’s Volleyball Club World Championships at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium here on Wednesday. The Indian franchise matched Minas for a good part of two sets, but lost steam in the third.

It was evident from the start that the contest rested on how much attacking space the visitors would be allowed. The trio of Michael Sanchez, Paulo Silva and Marcus Coelho led the charge with some fine spiking. But Minas let Defenders stay within touching distance in the opening two sets by committing a slew of mistakes, including many on serve.

However, Minas was head and shoulders above Defenders in the third. Cuban Sanchez was the top-scorer, totalling 20 points in the match (17 attacks, 2 blocks and 1 serve), and was ably assisted by Silva (10 pts) and Coelho (9). For Defenders, Amit Balwan Singh was the best, scoring 13 points in all.

In the day’s first tie, Japan’s Suntory Sunbirds defeated Turkish side Halkbank Spor Kulubu 25-23, 25-23, 25-16.

The results: Suntory Sunbirds bt Halkbank Spor Kulubu 25-23, 25-23, 25-16. Itambe Minas bt Ahmedabad Defenders 25-22, 25-23, 25-19.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.