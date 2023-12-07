FIVB Club Volleyball | Minas proves too strong for Ahmedabad Defenders

December 07, 2023 12:04 am | Updated 12:04 am IST - BENGALURU:

Brazil’s Itambe Minas proved too good for Ahmedabad Defenders as it ran out a 25-22, 25-23, 25-19 winner in a Pool-A match on the opening day of the FIVB men’s Volleyball Club World Championships at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium here on Wednesday. The Indian franchise matched Minas for a good part of two sets, but lost steam in the third.

It was evident from the start that the contest rested on how much attacking space the visitors would be allowed. The trio of Michael Sanchez, Paulo Silva and Marcus Coelho led the charge with some fine spiking. But Minas let Defenders stay within touching distance in the opening two sets by committing a slew of mistakes, including many on serve.

However, Minas was head and shoulders above Defenders in the third. Cuban Sanchez was the top-scorer, totalling 20 points in the match (17 attacks, 2 blocks and 1 serve), and was ably assisted by Silva (10 pts) and Coelho (9). For Defenders, Amit Balwan Singh was the best, scoring 13 points in all.

In the day’s first tie, Japan’s Suntory Sunbirds defeated Turkish side Halkbank Spor Kulubu 25-23, 25-23, 25-16.

