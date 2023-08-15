HamberMenu
FIDE World Cup | Vidit Gujrathi shocks Nepomniachtchi, reaches quarterfinals

Gujrathi joins a trio of fellow Indians — D Gukesh, R Praggnanandhaa and Arjun Erigaisi — in the last eight, a first for the country

August 15, 2023 08:49 am | Updated 08:49 am IST - Baku (Azerbaijan)

PTI
Vidit Gujrathi and Ian Nepomniachtchi had drawn the two-game classical match and the two tie-break games. File

Vidit Gujrathi and Ian Nepomniachtchi had drawn the two-game classical match and the two tie-break games. File | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

Indian Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi on August 14 stunned Russian GM Ian Nepomniachtchi via the tie-breaker to reach the quarterfinals of the FIDE Chess World Cup.

He defeated Nepomniachtchi 2-0 in the 10-minute rapid segment of the tie-break to qualify for the quarterfinals for a second time.

Gujrathi joins a trio of fellow Indians — D Gukesh, R Praggnanandhaa and Arjun Erigaisi — in the last eight, a first for the country.

Gujrathi and Nepomniachtchi had drawn the two-game classical match and the two tie-break games. He will meet Nijat Abasov of Azerbaijan in the quarterfinals.

Asked about four Indians featuring in the quarterfinals of the World Cup, Gujrathi said, "We are doing very well, what can I say! Everybody is showing very high level of play.

"Pragg defeated Hikaru which is not easy. Arjun was very clinical with his wins, especially against Sindarov. Gukesh won with Black against Wang Hao, which is never easy."

Gukesh had on Sunday set up a much-awaited quarterfinal clash with world No.1 Magnus Carlsen while Praggnanandhaa will meet Erigaisi.

