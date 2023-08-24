HamberMenu
Chess World Cup final: Carlsen beats Praggnanandhaa; lifts title

By winning the silver medal, Praggnanandhaa also secured a ticket to the FIDE Candidates.

August 24, 2023 05:10 pm | Updated 05:36 pm IST - Baku

PTI
R. Praggnanandhaa (right) competes against Norway’s Magnus Carlsen during the final at the FIDE Chess World Cup in Baku on August 24, 2023.

R. Praggnanandhaa (right) competes against Norway’s Magnus Carlsen during the final at the FIDE Chess World Cup in Baku on August 24, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa’s dream run in the FIDE World Cup ended at the hands of world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen, who beat him 1.5-0.5 in the tie-break in Baku on August 24 after the classical games ended in a stalemate.

The second 25+10 tie-break game ended in a draw in 22 moves as the Norwegian legend played it safe after he had won the first, displaying his end-game skills.

 

It was Carlsen’s first World Cup triumph, having won the World Championship five times.

Carlsen overcame a stiff challenge from his 18-year-old Indian opponent in the first tie-break game, winning it in 45 moves. He overcame the problems he encountered due to Praggnanandhaa’s enterprising play to turn the tables and seize the advantage.

 

The two classical games on August 22 and August 23 had ended in draws forcing the final to a tie-break.

 

Praggnanandhaa enjoyed an incredible run in the tournament, having beaten world No.2 Hikaru Nakamura and world No.3 Fabiano Caruana to set up a final date against Carlsen.

The results in the ongoing tournament also helped Praggnanandhaa qualify for Candidates 2024 tournament, which will be held in Canada.

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa during the final match of the Chess World Cup 2023 final against Norwegian Grandmaster Magnus Carlsen, in Baku, on August 24, 2023.

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa during the final match of the Chess World Cup 2023 final against Norwegian Grandmaster Magnus Carlsen, in Baku, on August 24, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Praggnanandhaa, playing with white, made the first move -f e4 - and got into a better position due to some careful maneuvering. Carlsen responded with an e5 at the start of the contest.

 

Praggnanandhaa, thus, became the third youngest player after the legendary Bobby Fischer and Carlsen to qualify for the Candidates tournament.

Fabiano Caruana clinched third place in the 2023 FIDE World Cup and secured a ticket to the FIDE Candidates tournament next year, after prevailing against Nijat Abasov in the tiebreaks. 

