Chess World Cup final: Carlsen beats Praggnanandhaa; lifts title

August 24, 2023 05:10 pm | Updated 05:36 pm IST - Baku

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa’s dream run in the FIDE World Cup ended at the hands of world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen, who beat him 1.5-0.5 in the tie-break in Baku on August 24 after the classical games ended in a stalemate.

The second 25+10 tie-break game ended in a draw in 22 moves as the Norwegian legend played it safe after he had won the first, displaying his end-game skills.

Praggnanandhaa is the runner-up of the 2023 FIDE World Cup! 🥈



Congratulations to the 18-year-old Indian prodigy on an impressive tournament! 👏

On his way to the final, Praggnanandhaa beat, among others, world #2 Hikaru Nakamura and #3 Fabiano Caruana! By winning the silver…

It was Carlsen’s first World Cup triumph, having won the World Championship five times.

Carlsen overcame a stiff challenge from his 18-year-old Indian opponent in the first tie-break game, winning it in 45 moves. He overcame the problems he encountered due to Praggnanandhaa’s enterprising play to turn the tables and seize the advantage.

Fabiano Caruana clinches third place in the 2023 FIDE World Cup and secures a ticket to the #FIDECandidates tournament next year, after prevailing against Nijat Abasov in the tiebreaks.



📷 Stev Bonhage #FIDEWorldCuppic.twitter.com/Z35mDJJMwz — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) August 24, 2023

The two classical games on August 22 and August 23 had ended in draws forcing the final to a tie-break.

Magnus Carlsen prevails with black in the first rapid game of the Final tiebreak, leaving Praggnanandhaa in a must-win situation.



📷 Stev Bonhage pic.twitter.com/X0cX2J8TxJ — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) August 24, 2023

Praggnanandhaa enjoyed an incredible run in the tournament, having beaten world No.2 Hikaru Nakamura and world No.3 Fabiano Caruana to set up a final date against Carlsen.

The results in the ongoing tournament also helped Praggnanandhaa qualify for Candidates 2024 tournament, which will be held in Canada.

Praggnanandhaa, playing with white, made the first move -f e4 - and got into a better position due to some careful maneuvering. Carlsen responded with an e5 at the start of the contest.

Fabiano Caruana scores a convincing victory with black over Nijat Abasov in their first tiebreak game, and now only needs a draw in the second to clinch third place!



📷 Maria Emelianova pic.twitter.com/bRkVYhVJ9s — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) August 24, 2023

Praggnanandhaa, thus, became the third youngest player after the legendary Bobby Fischer and Carlsen to qualify for the Candidates tournament.

