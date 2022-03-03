  • Governing bodies of various sports have opted to bar Russia from participating in international events owing to the geopolitical tensions.
  • On February 28, FIFA and UEFA communicated Russian national teams and football clubs would be prohibited from participating in any of its competitions until further notice
  • The International Olympics Committee’s (IOC) Executive Board (EB) on Monday withdrew the Olympic Order given to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko and Deputy Chief of Staff of the Russian Presidential Executive Office Dmitry Kozak
  • A joint statement by international governing bodies of the sport informed, for the time being, Russian and Belarusian players would be allowed to compete in international events on Tour and Grand Slams
  • The international governing body for motorsports, FIA communicated this week that it was impossible to hold the Russian Grand Prix in current circumstances