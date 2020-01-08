European tour for NBA Academy India

NBA Academy India will participate in the European Youth Basketball League (Stage II) in Szolnok, Hungary, from January 9 to 12. The team will play four games, with the first against Skuru Basket.

Earlier in Stage I last year in September, NBA Academy India won one game and lost three. The team lost against Nyiregyhaza Blue Sharks 80-84, Basket Rimini Crabs 47-66 and SBK Junior Levice 64-75.

In the fourth game, the Indian hoopsters beat C.S. U-BT Cluj Napoca 80-56. Pranav Prince led the team’s scoring, averaging 15.3 points per game and was also the top rebounder (8.8 per game).

Match schedule: Jan. 9 vs Skuru Basket; Jan. 10 vs Independents Basketball France; Jan. 11 vs BC Kolin; Jan. 12 vs Szolnoki Kosarlabda Akademia.

The team (from): Manoj Sisodiya, Amaan Sandhu, Achintya Krishna, Pritish Kokate, Brijesh Tiwari, Harsh Dagar, Pranav Prince, Arvinder Singh, Manjot Singh, Kushal Singh, Harshwardhan Tomar.