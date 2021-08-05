Esha Singh tops women’s air pistol

Esha Singh topped the women’s air pistol with a total of 244.4 in the National shooting selection trials at the Dr. Karni Singh Range here on Thursday.

The 16-year-old qualified in the fourth place with a score of 574, but proved too strong as she pushed Neha to second place by a 2.5 point margin.

The 47-year-old Padma Devaram of Railways finished third in the final, ahead of Rhythm Sangwan, Shri Nivetha, Shweta Singh, Ruchita Vinerkar and Aadhya Tayal. Rhythm Sangwan topped in both the junior and youth events.

Naveen topped in both the men’s and junior events, after shooting 580 in qualification.

He pipped qualification topper Sarabjot Singh (584) by 0.2 point in the junior section, with a total of 244.9.

Former world No.1 Jitu Rai qualified for the final with a score of 578, but eventually placed seventh.

Shiva Narwal shot the best final to top the youth event with 249.3, as he beat Parmod by 5.9 points.

His total was much superior to the men’s world record of 246.5, set in 2019.

The results: 10m air pistol: Men: 1. Naveen 242.6 (580); 2. Dharmendra Singh 240.2 (579); 3. Ravinder Singh 219.1 (577). Juniors: 1. Naveen 244.9 (580); 2. Sarabjot Singh 244.7 (584); 3. Vijayveer Sidhu 223.7 (581). Youth: 1. Shiva Narwal 249.3 (577); 2. Parmod 243.4 (574); 3. Varun Tomar 221.4 (577).

Women: 1. Esha Singh 244.4 (574); 2. Neha 241.9 (575); 3. D. Padma 219.3 (569).

Juniors: 1. Rhythm Sangwan 240.3 (578); 2. Devanshi Dhama 239.8 (564); 3. Esha Singh 215.2 (574).

Youth: 1. Rhythm Sangwan 240.9 (578); 2. Varidhi Goray 238.3 (563); 3. Devanshi Dhama 216.2 (564).

50m rifle 3-position: Junior men: 1. Sartaj Singh Twiana 446.8 (1147); 2. Sanskar Havelia 442.5 (1150); 3. Nitish Kumar 432.2 (1141).

Junior women: 1. Ashi Chouksey 454.0 (1151); 2. Ayushi Podder 443.5 (1169); 3. Shruti Parihar 433.7 (1141).