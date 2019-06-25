EME to jack up Laser Class training

The EME Sailing Association, in coordination with the Laser Class Association of India, has, for the first time, sought the services of a foreign coach to train 25 sailors across India at the Hussain Sagar Lake here, according to LCAI secretary Alok Kumar Yadav.

Target Olympics

Alok told The Hindu that the target was to produce medallists at the 2020 Tokyo and 2024 edition of the Olympics.

“The primary objective is to enhance performance levels of our sailors in this category and accordingly LCAI came up with a programme under which Indian coaches will work in close coordination with foreign coach William Jack of Malta, who is now handling the camp in Hyderabad,” he said.

“The plans also include training in international sailing conditions with quality equipment,” Alok said.

“There will be at least three more training camps over the next few months across India,” he said.

“The 12-day camp here will conclude on June 30 and this should also help the sailors make an assessment of their preparations for the EME Sailing Week commencing in the first week of July,” he said.