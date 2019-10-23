Dream big, says Pankaj Advani

It has been a “special” year for Pankaj Advani who won the Asian snooker title and the IBSF World snooker championship. He has possibly won everything in the sport. The 23 time World champion still reminisces about his first title which he won in China in 2003 on Diwali Day on October 25, “It was my Diwali gift to the nation”. He also cherished his first Asian Games gold in Doha in 2006.

The Padma Bhushan awardee emphasized that one should dream big to achieve greater things in life. “One should have the ability to dream big. I remember my first interview when I won the handicap tournament, and someone asked me what would you like to become? I said businessman. On after thought I also said a World champion someday. Though it was impossible at that time but after eight years I won my first world title.”

Advani believes that achievements of every sportsperson should be appreciated by their own nation regardless of the sport they are playing in. Recognising an individual’s performance should be of utmost importance.

“It is up to the country really, if winning a World championship is a big deal then obviously it will be a big deal, but if it’s about the sport in which you win the World championship then obviously it’s double standards,” the 34 year old told The Hindu.

The current Asian snooker champion felt the federation needs to televise the sport to educate and instill better understanding of the sport.

“Our federation needs to understand that the sport needs to be televised and for the people to consume it rather than just witness and play. It will give them an idea of what the sport is. When you educate the public there will be a deeper understanding of the magnitude of all our achievements.” he said.

Advani constantly works hard to improve his level everyday just for the passion towards the game. “I have won more than I have lost in my career,” he said. “I wouldn’t want that to change that.”