Double delight for India in skeet; Manu seals Olympic quota in sports pistol

October 28, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - Changwon (South Korea):

The duo of Darshna Rathore and Anant Jeet Singh Natuka won the mixed skeet gold in the 15th Asian shooting championship in Changwon, Korea, on Saturday. India also claimed the mixed skeet junior gold through Raiza Dhillon and Harmehar Singh Lally.

Manu Bhaker booked a berth for the Paris Games by winning the quota in the women’s 25m sports pistol event .

After qualifying on top with 591, Manu did not win a medal, but her fifth place was good enough to fetch the quota. It was the 11th Olympic quota for India and the fourth from the ongoing championship.

Manu did win the team silver along with Esha Singh and Rhythm Sangwan.

Divyansh Singh Panwar and Ramita Jindal were beaten to the gold 16-12 by the Chinese in mixed air rifle event. Tilottama Sen and Arjun Babuta were ineligible to fight for a medal despite being placed fifth as a country could compete for only one medal. Four other teams, that placed as low as ninth like Singapore, fought for the two bronze medals.

The results:

Skeet: Mixed team: 1. India (Darshna Rathore, Anant Jeet Singh Naruka) 40 (139), 2. Kuwait (Eman Al Shamaa, Abdullah Alrashidi) 37 (140), 3. China 37 (137).

Mixed junior: 1. India (Raiza Dhillon, Harmehar Singh Lally) 39 (131), 2. China (Jiang Chaoyu, Zhao Mingyao) 29 (130), 3. Kazakhstan 36 (127) and Korea 29 (122).

25m sports pistol: Women: 1. Liu Rui (Chn) 37 (584), 2. Haniyeh Rostamiyan (Iri) 36 (584), 3. Zhao Nan (Chn) 32 (590); 5. Manu Bhaker 24 (591).; 17. Esha Singh 579; 23. Rhythm Sangwan 576; RPO: Chinki Yadav 575. Team: 1. China 1760; 2. India 1746; 3. Chinese Taipei 1739.

Junior: 1. Liang Xiaoya (Chn) 37 (581), 2. Simranpreet Kaur Brar 28 (578), 3. Nam Dajung (Kor) 27 (581); 8. Riya Thatte 7 (577); 11. Meghana Sadula 576; 13. Tejaswani 574; 20. Divanshi 563.

Team: 1. China 1748; 2. India 1728; 3. Korea 1725.

Air rifle mixed team: 1. China (Han Jiayu, Yu Haoran) 16 (631.0), 2. India (Ramita Jindal, Divyansh Singh Panwar) 12 (631.1), 3. Korea 16 (630.7); 5. India-2 (Tilottama Sen, Arjun Babuta) 630.3.