Divya claims air pistol gold in the National shooting championship in style

The 27-year-old tops the second stage with 254.2 ahead of a string of top shooters like Rhythm Sangwan, Esha Singh and Manu Bhaker

December 12, 2022 05:50 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - BHOPAL

Sports Bureau
Divya T.S. poses with her gold medal after winning the air pistol event at the 65th National shooting championship in Bhopal on Monday, December 12, 2022.

Divya T.S. poses with her gold medal after winning the air pistol event at the 65th National shooting championship in Bhopal on Monday, December 12, 2022. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Divya T.S. beat Sanskriti Bana 16-14 to clinch the women’s air pistol gold in the 65th National shooting championship that concluded at the Madhya Pradesh Academy on Monday.

It was a dominant performance by the 27-year-old Divya as she topped the second stage with 254.2, ahead of a string of top shooters like Rhythm Sangwan, Esha Singh and Manu Bhaker.

Manu Bhaker from Haryana won three gold medals in the 65th National shooting championship in Bhopal on Monday, December 12, 2022.

Manu Bhaker from Haryana won three gold medals in the 65th National shooting championship in Bhopal on Monday, December 12, 2022. | Photo Credit: A.M. FARUQUI

“I am very happy. It does feel great to win gold, competing against such world-class shooters. It gives me a lot of confidence going forward in my aim to make the Indian team,” said Divya, a lawyer who had shifted her sporting career from being a basketball player for Karnataka owing to injuries.

“I was No. 4 last year after the last set of trials, and missed making the team for the World Championship. I want to work hard and improve my qualification scores,” said Divya.

Qualification topper Manu (583), who had earlier won the sports pistol gold, won the junior air pistol gold by beating Esha 17-13. Rhythm won the youth gold, beating Sanskriti 16-12.

Rhythm Sangwan won four gold and two bronze medals in the 65th National shooting championship in Bhopal on Monday, December 12, 2022.

Rhythm Sangwan won four gold and two bronze medals in the 65th National shooting championship in Bhopal on Monday, December 12, 2022. | Photo Credit: A.M. FARUQUI

In centre fire pistol, Olympic silver medallist Vijay Kumar won the gold with a score of 583, ahead of Anish Bhanwala, Gurpreet Singh and Vijayveer Sidhu.

The results: 10m air pistol: Women: 1. Divya T.S. 16 (254.2) 578; 2. Sanskriti Bana 14 (251.6) 577; 3. Rhythm Sangwan 250.0 (575); 4. Esha Singh 249.3 (576).

Juniors: 1. Manu Bhaker 17 (252.4) 583; 2. Esha 13 (251.9) 576; 3. Rhythm 248.0 (575); 4. Suruchi 247.3 (573).

Vijay Kumar (gold), Anish (silver) and Gurpreet Singh (bronze) in the 65th National shooting championship competition in the 25M centre fire pistol men’s event in Bhopal on Monday, December 12, 2022.

Vijay Kumar (gold), Anish (silver) and Gurpreet Singh (bronze) in the 65th National shooting championship competition in the 25M centre fire pistol men’s event in Bhopal on Monday, December 12, 2022. | Photo Credit: A.M.FARUQUI

Youth: 1. Rhythm 16 (253.3) 575; 2. Sanskriti Bana 12 (249.2) 577; 3. Suruchi 248.3 (573); 4. Sainyam 248.3 (572).

Sub-youth: 1. Agam Ranjit Kaur Grewal 570; 2. Kanak 568; 3. Urva Chaudhary 568; 4. Drishti Sangwan 568.

25m centre fire pistol: Men: 1. Vijay Kumar 583; 2. Anish Bhanwala 582; 3. Gurpreet Singh 582.

