Delhi High Court stays VFI election, seeks Sports Code compliance

February 17, 2024 06:49 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Elections to the Volleyball Federation of India (VFI) were stayed on the eve by a Delhi High Court order issued by Justice Sachin Datta on Friday.

A group of eminent players have been trying to clean the VFI, which was derecognised by the Union Sports Ministry after December 31, 2019. The group tried to pursue the legal course, and cases were being filed in various courts across the country.

Arjuna awardee Amir Singh had filed a writ petition in the Delhi HC, pointing out that the election was being held without the federation being compliant with the sports code.

“The respondents are directed to file a reply, which must clearly indicate the road map for making the concerned NSF/VFI complaint with the mandatory directions/requirements set out in the judgment dated 16.08.2022 and/or the Sports Code. Let the same be filed within a period of two weeks from today. Rejoinder thereto, if any, be filed with in a period of one week thereafter,” said the order, which listed the case for the next hearing on March 21.

Vide the judgment of August 16, 2022, a Division Bench of the Delhi Court had prescribed certain mandatory compliance parameters and issued direction to all the National Sports Federations for good governance and transparency.

Prominent has been the stipulation of 25% of eminent sports persons in electoral college and in the executive committee.

The constitution of VFI has also not been revised to comply with the sports code.

“It transpires that prior to the issuance of the election notification dated 19.01.2024, no steps have been taken to ensure that the general body of the VFI comprises of persons who are nominated by such State associations, which are themselves compliant with the requirements imposed vide judgment dated 16.08.2022”, said the Order.

Further it has been pointed out, “No steps whatsoever have been taken by the ad-hoc committee after its constitution, to ensure that the various district associations / State associations are compliant with the requirements of the Sports Code and/or the judgment dated 16.08.2022”.

Following the High Court order, the Returning Officer for the election of VFI, retired Justice P. Krishna Bhat, announced that the next date of polling would be notified later.