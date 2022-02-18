Daily Quiz | Michael Jordan
On this day, 49 years ago, one of the world’s most popular athletes, Michael Jordan was born.
Here is a quiz on the legendary basketball player.
1. After a stellar college career for the North Carolina Tar Heels, Jordan was touted as an up-and-coming star when recruited for the National Basketball Association. However, he was picked up only third by the Chicago Bulls in the 1984 NBA draft. Name the two players who were picked before him.
