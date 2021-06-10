Dahiya falters in final

Olympic bound freestyle wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya gave a series of fine performances before winning the silver medal in the 61kg category in the Poland Open Ranking Series event here on Wednesday.

World championships bronze medallist Dahiya, who has qualified for the Tokyo Olympics in 57kg, decided to compete here in 61kg as he did not want to go through the rigours of reducing his weight twice in about two months.

Dahiya defeated World junior champion Gulomjon Abdullaev of Uzbekistan 10-1, World under-23 silver medallist Adlan Askarov of Kazakhstan 13-8, American Nathan Tomasello 9-5 before rallying to beat Iranian star Reza Ahmedali Atrinagharchi 7-4 in the semifinals.

Dahiya lost to Abdullaev 5-3 in the final.