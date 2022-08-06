Other Sports

CWG 2022: Squash duo Pallikal-Ghosal enter semis, Senthil-Abhay book quarters berth

Dipika Pallikal Karthik (L) and Saurav Ghosal (R) of Team India celebrate winning during their Squash Mixed Doubles Quarter-Final match against Rachael Grinham and Zac Alexander of Team Australia on day eight of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at University of Birmingham Hockey & Squash Centre on August 05, 2022 on the Birmingham, England.

Dipika Pallikal Karthik (L) and Saurav Ghosal (R) of Team India celebrate winning during their Squash Mixed Doubles Quarter-Final match against Rachael Grinham and Zac Alexander of Team Australia on day eight of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at University of Birmingham Hockey & Squash Centre on August 05, 2022 on the Birmingham, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

, Aug 5 (PTI) Dipika Pallikal Karthik and Saurav Ghosal progressed to the semifinals of mixed doubles event in squash competition at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Friday.

The Indian duo beat Rachael Grinham and Zac Alexander of Australia 11-9 11-5 in the quarterfinals.

Velavan Senthil Kumar and Abhay Singh also had a good day in office as they scripted a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Scotland's Douglas Kempsell and Alan Clyne to advance to the quarterfinals of men's doubles event.

The Indian duo beat the Scottish pair 8-11 11-10 11-8 in the round of 16.

Earlier, Joshana Chinappa and Dipika lost 0-2 to Yiwen Chan and Ainaa Ampandi of Malaysia in women's doubles.

Ghosal had claimed India's first ever singles CWG medal in squash when he won a bronze on Wednesday.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
squash
Commonwealth Games
Commonwealth Games
sport
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 6, 2022 8:36:04 am | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/cwg-2022-squash-duo-pallikal-ghosal-enter-semis-senthil-abhay-book-quarters-berth/article65735277.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY ON SPORTSTAR