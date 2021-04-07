NBA | Curry racks it up as Warriors down Bucks

Young scores big in Hawks’ win; Lakers manage to best Raptors

Stephen Curry scored 41 points, including 30 in the second half, as the Golden State Warriors rallied late to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 122-121 here on Tuesday.

Kelly Oubre Jr. had 19 points and Kent Bazemore added 18 as the Warriors ended a three-game losing streak in the opener of a stretch of four home games. Oubre gave the Warriors the lead on two free throws with 7.7 seconds remaining. Golden State had lost seven of its previous eight games.

Trae Young scored 30 points and sparked a 3-point shooting barrage as Atlanta defeated visiting New Orleans 123-107 for its fourth straight win.

Talen Horton-Tucker scored 17 points off the bench as visiting Los Angeles defeated Toronto 110-101 in Tampa. Markieff Morris added 15 points and grabbed nine rebounds for the Lakers, who had lost their 11 previous games with the Raptors.

Nikola Vucevic had his most productive game since joining Chicago, contributing 32 points and 17 rebounds in the Bulls’ 113-97 win over injury-riddled Indiana at Indianapolis.

Joel Embiid returned to the line-up and finished with 35 points and six rebounds to lead Philadelphia to a 106-96 win at Boston. The Sixers swept the teams’ three-game season series.

Dillon Brooks scored a season-high 28 points as visiting Memphis snapped Miami’s four-game winning streak with a 124-112 verdict. The Grizzlies also got 20 points and 10 rebounds from Jonas Valanciunas.

Nikola Jokic scored 27 points on 13-of-16 shooting from the floor and dished out 11 assists to lead host Denver to its sixth straight win, a 134-119 rout of Detroit. It was the Nuggets 15th victory in the past 18 games.

Paul George scored 24 of his game-high 36 points in the first half and host LA Clippers led by as many as 26 points before the break en route to a 133-116 win over Portland Trailblazers. Kawhi Leonard finished with 29 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists for the Clippers.

The results: Chicago 113 bt Indiana 97; Atlanta 123 bt New Orleans 107; Philadelphia 106 bt Boston 96; LA Lakers 110 bt Toronto 101; Memphis 124 bt Miami 112; Denver 134 bt Detroit 119; Golden State 122 bt Milwaukee 121; LA Clippers 133 bt Portland 116.