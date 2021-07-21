Other Sports

Ever since table tennis was included as an Olympic sport in Seoul, 1988, at least one Indian has participated in the quadrennial extravaganza every time. However, in the true Olympic spirit, for all the last eight editions, India’s paddlers have been content with participation.

When it comes to men’s singles, right from Chetan Baboor and A. Sharath Kamal — who have featured in three Olympics each — and Kamlesh Mehta, who played the 1988 and 1992 editions, no Indian paddler has entered the pre-quarterfinals; so has been the case with the women’s and men’s doubles entrants.


