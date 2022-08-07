Commonwealth Games 2022 | Indians in action on August 7, 2022

Following is India's schedule at the Commonwealth Games on the 10th day on Sunday. ATHLETICS & PARA ATHLETICS Men's Triple Jump Final: Abdulla Aboobacker, Eldhose Paul, Praveen Chitravel - 2:45pm Men's 10,000m Race Walk Final: Amit, Sandeep Kumar - 3:50pm Women's Javelin Throw Final: Shilpa Rani, Annu Rani - 4:05pm Women's 4 x 100m Relay Final: 5:24pm Men's Javelin Throw Final: Rohit Yadav, DP Manu - 12:10am (Monday) Men's 4 x 400m Relay Final: 1am (Monday) BADMINTON Women's singles semifinal: PV Sindhu - 2:20pm Men's singles semifinal 1: Lakshya Sen - 3:10pm Men's singles semifinal 2: Kidambi Srikanth - 3:10pm BOXING Women's 48kg Final: Nitu - 3pm Men's 51kg Final: Amit Panghal - 3:15pm Women's 50kg Final: Nikhat Zareen - 7pm CRICKET Women's T20 Final: India - 9:30pm HOCKEY Women's Bronze Medal Match: India vs New Zealand - 1:30pm SQUASH Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match: Dipika Pallikal/Saurav Ghosal - 10:30pm TABLE TENNIS & PARA TABLE TENNIS Women's Singles Bronze Medal Match: Sreeja Akula - 3:35pm Men's Doubles Gold Medal Match: Achanta Sharath Kamal/G Sathiyan - 6:15pm Men's Singles Semifinal 1: Achanta Sharath Kamal Men's Singles Semifinal 2: G. Sathiyan Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match: Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula - 12:15am



