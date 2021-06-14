NBA | Clippers fight back into series

Leonard, George do most of the damage in game 3 against Jazz

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George combined for 65 points as Los Angeles Clippers beat Utah Jazz 132-106 in game three of their NBA playoff series here on Saturday.

Leonard finished with 34 points and 12 assists and George had 31.

The Clippers put themselves in deep peril by losing the first two games of the Western Conference second round series. Reggie Jackson and Nicolas Batum added 17 points each for the Clippers.

Jazz was playing without guard Mike Conley, who sat out his third straight game with a sore hamstring. Donovan Mitchell scored 30 points but missed the final seven minutes after turning his right ankle.

The 24-year-old Mitchell was averaging 41 points heading into game three after scoring 37 in game two and 45 points in game one.

Joe Ingles scored 19 points, Jordan Clarkson added 14, Rudy Gobert contributed 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Royce O'Neale scored 12 points.

Utah trailed 106-95 after a three by Clarkson with 7:18 left. Mitchell left the game and the Clippers smelt blood, scoring 10 straight points, with Leonard and Batum draining consecutive threes to make it 116-95 with 5:22 remaining.

The result (semifinals): WC: Los Angeles Clippers 132 bt Utah Jazz 106 (Jazz leads series 2-1).