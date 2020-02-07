Other Sports

Chandrakant Mali sets three records on final day of national weightlifting championship

Champions: Mirabai Chanu and Jeremy Lalrinnunga who were adjudged best lifters.

Champions: Mirabai Chanu and Jeremy Lalrinnunga who were adjudged best lifters.

Mirabai and Lalrinnunga declared best lifters

Seasoned lifter Chandrakant Mali created three records in his men’s 109kg title victory on the concluding day of the National weightlifting championships at the Khudiram Anusilan Kendra here on Friday.

Services lifter Mali scripted new snatch (149kg), clean and jerk (181kg) and total (330kg) records. Railways' Anikit Chhoker and V.A. Christopher bagged silver and bronze respectively after registering an identical aggregate of 316kg.

Gurdeep Singh of Railways lifted a total of 367kg to claim the men’s +109kg gold medal.

S. Mirabai Chanu (women’s 49kg) and Jeremy Lalrinnunga (men’s 67kg) emerged ‘Best Lifters’.

Railways retained the team championships in the men and women’s sections.

The results:

Men: 109kg: 1. Chandrakant Mali (SSCB, snatch 149kg [MR, Old: 148kg, Ankit Chhoker] + clean and jerk 181kg [MR, Old: 176kg, Christopher], total 330kg [MR, Old: 324kg, Ankit Chhoker]); 2. Ankit Chhoker (RSPB, 144 + 172, 316); 3. V.A. Christopher (RSPB, 140 + 176, 316).

+109kg: 1. Gurdeep Singh (RSPB, 162 + 205, 367); 2. Vipan Kumar (SSCB, 158 + 205, 363); 3. Jaspreet Singh (AIP, 156 + 185, 341).

