Carlsen’s sporting gesture

Upholding the sportsmanship spirit, Magnus Carlsen resigned in the second game in just four moves against Ding Liren after the latter was declared ‘lost’ in the first due to internet disconnection in the $150,000 Chessable Masters on Tuesday. In the other semifinal, Anish Giri led Ian Nepomniachtchi 1.5-0.5.

Ding, who battled from an inferior opening phase in the first game to force an equal rook-and-pawn end game, tragically lost his connection. Since he could not reconnect in the time available on his clock, he was declared ‘lost on time’.

Semifinals: Set One: Game One: Carlsen bt Ding , Nepomniachtchi drew with Giri; Game Two: Ding bt Carlsen, Giri bt Nepomniachtchi. Quarterfinals: Set three: Ding bt Hikaru Nakamura 2.5-0.5.