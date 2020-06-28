Carlsen, Nepomniachtchi in semifinals

Pre-match favourites Magnus Carlsen and Ian Nepomniachtchi took identical routes to get past Fabiano Caruana and Vladislav Artemiev on their way to the semifinals of the $150,000 Chessable Masters late on Saturday.
On Sunday, in the opening game of the second set of the remaining two quarterfinals, Ding Liren missed a possible win over Hikaru Nakamura before drawing in 49 moves. A little earlier, Anish Giri and Alexander Grischuk signed peace in 46 moves.
Carlsen and Nepomniachtchi recorded their second successive 2.5-0.5 victories over their rivals to clinch the best-of-three match series 2-0. After signing peace in the opening games, they won the next two.
On Thursday, too, they proved their superiority with a rapid game to spare.
Quarterfinal results (set two, game one):
Hikaru Nakamura (USA) drew with Ding Liren (Chn); Anish Giri (Ned) drew with Alexander Grischuk (Rus).
On Saturday: Magnus Carlsen (Nor) bt Fabiano Caruana (USA) 2.5-0.5; Ian Nepomniachtchi (Rus) bt Vladislav Artemiev (Rus) 2.5-0.5.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath