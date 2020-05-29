Other Sports

Carlsen and Dubov draw first blood

Contrary to expectations of a close match, Magnus Carlsen delivered a crushing 3-0 blow to Hikaru Nakamura in their first mini-match of the best-of-three semifinals in the $150,000 Lindores Abbey Rapid Challenge on Thursday.

In the other semifinal, Daniil Dubov posted a 2.5-1.5 win over Ding Liren.

Earlier this month, Carlsen beat Nakamura in the final of the Magnus Carlsen Invitational. But, Nakamura had then scored three wins with white against the World champion.

On Thursday, Carlsen gave nothing away. In the first game, where the endgame involved a bishop each and pawns, Carlsen sacrificed his bishop, cleaned up a couple of kingside pawns before moving his attention to the queenside pawns. A hapless Nakamura gave up on the 47th move.

In the second, where Nakamura played white, Carlsen managed to establish the queen-rook pawn on the seventh rank and forced his rival to resign after 41 moves.

Any hope of Nakamura making a match of it was soon gone when Carlsen dominated the third game and won in just 30 moves.

Dubov won the first game, but Ding drew parity with an authoritative triumph in the second. After the third game was drawn, Dubov’s lone pawn decided the mini-match in 76 moves.

The results (semifinals, first mini-match): Magnus Carlsen (Nor) bt Hikaru Nakamura (USA) 3-0; Daniil Dubov (Rus) bt Ding Liren (Chn) 2.5-1.5.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 29, 2020 11:08:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/carlsen-and-dubov-draw-first-blood/article31705285.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY