Candidates Chess | Gujrathi stuns Nakamura; Gukesh beats Praggnanandhaa

April 06, 2024 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST

Vidit Gujrathi stunned second seed Hikaru Nakamura in the second round of the Candidates chess tournament in Toronto on Friday.

The day’s three other games in the Open section also produced decisive results, in sharp contrast to the first day when all the games were drawn.

In the women’s event, China’s Tan Zhongyi posted her second win on the trot. She is on two points, half-a-point ahead of Russian Aleksandra Goryachkina.

In the Open tournament, four players share the lead in these very early days — another 12 rounds remain. Gujrathi, Russia’s Ian Nepomniachtchi, D. Gukesh and top seed Fabiano Caruana of the United States have 1.5 points each.

Gukesh joined the leaders after accounting for R. Praggnanandhaa in a much anticipated clash between two Chennai-based Indian teenagers. The younger player — though only by nine months — won in 33 moves from the black side of a Catalan Opening.

Gujrathi’s victory against Nakamura was, of course, the day’s highlight. Not just because the American’s last defeat in a classical game of chess was in 2022, to China’s Ding Liren the current World champion, in the final round of the Candidates tournament. Nakamura, since then, went undefeated for 47 games.

That was until he ran into a well-prepared Gujrathi, who, playing black, offered to sacrifice his bishop as early as the 11th move, a novelty in the Ruy Lopez game.

The American resigned another 18 moves later, following a discovered check by the dominant Gujrathi, who later thanked his team of seconds for their help in the preparation.

In the women’s event, India’s Koneru Humpy drew with Russia’s Kateryna Lagno, while R. Vaishali, Praggnanandhaa’s elder sister, went down to the leader, Tan.

The results, second round:

Open: Hikaru Nakamura (USA) 0.5 lost to Vidit Gujrathi 1.5; R. Praggnanandhaa 0.5 lost to D. Gukesh 1.5.

Ian Nepomniachtchi (FIDE) 1.5 bt Alireza Firouzja (Fra) 0.5; Fabiano Caruana (USA) 1.5 bt Nijat Abasov (Aze) 0.5.

Women: Tan Zhongyi (Chn) 2 bt R. Vaishali; Aleksandra Goryachkina (FDE) 1.5 bt Anna Muzychuk (Ukr) 0.5; Kateryna Lagno (FIDE) 1 drew with Koneru Humpy 1; Nurgyul Salimova (Bul) 1 drew with Lei Tingjie (Chn) 0.5.

