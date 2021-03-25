NBA | Bucks hold off charging Celtics

Vucevic shines as Orlando Magic pips Phoenix Suns

Milwaukee Bucks pushed its NBA winning streak to eight games on Wednesday, squandering a 25-point third-quarter lead but holding on to edge Boston Celtics 121-119.

Khris Middleton scored 27 points and pulled down 13 rebounds for the Bucks, who escaped with the victory when Boston center Daniel Theis' three-point attempt failed to drop as time expired.

Quiet night

Milwaukee's two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo had a quiet night of 13 points, eight rebounds and seven assists as he returned after resting his sprained left knee.

Orlando Magic guard Evan Fournier drove for the game-winning layup with 6.4 seconds remaining in a 112-111 victory over Phoenix Suns.

Magic center Nikola Vucevic put up 27 points and 14 rebounds — his 30th double-double of the season. Fournier added 21 points and Chuma Okeke scored a career-high 17 off the bench in the dramatic win.

Devin Booker scored 25 points and Chris Paul scored 23 for the Suns, who had won three straight and were trying to join Utah Jazz as the only Western Conference teams with 30 wins.

The West-leading Jazz improved its league-best record to 32-11 with a 118-88 demolition of Brooklyn Nets.

Big disappointment

The Nets were a big disappointment in the absence of their big three. Kyrie Irving missed the game for personal reasons and James Harden's sore neck left him sidelined along with Kevin Durant, who is still nursing a hamstring injury.

Toronto Raptors snapped its nine-game losing streak, but star guard Kyle Lowry admitted the 135-111 victory over Denver Nuggets felt "weird" amid widespread reports he would be traded at the deadline.

Pascal Siakam scored 27 points for the Raptors, who won for the first time since February 26.

The results: Indiana Pacers 116 bt Detroit Pistons 111; Milwaukee Bucks 121 bt Boston Celtics 119; Toronto Raptors 135 bt Denver Nuggets 111; Orlando Magic 112 bt Phoenix Suns 111; Chicago Bulls 94 lost to Cleveland Cavaliers 103; Oklahoma City Thunder 107 lost to Memphis Grizzlies 116; Minnesota Timberwolves 108 lost to Dallas Mavericks 128; Houston Rockets 97 lost to Charlotte Hornets 122; San Antonio Spurs 101 lost to LA Clippers 134; Sacramento Kings 110 bt Atlanta Hawks 108; Utah Jazz 118 bt Brooklyn Nets 88.