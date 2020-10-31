BTC’s winter racing season from November 1

After a long hiatus forced by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bangalore Turf Club (BTC) witnesses a return to action with the start of the winter racing season on Sunday, BTC announced here.

A total prize money of ₹1,31,56,799 is on offer for the five race days (November 1, 7, 14, 21 and 28).

The BTC will announce the conventions for the online betting mechanism soon. In accordance with government rules, members of the general public will not be permitted to attend the races.

All government-mandated Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) will be in place to ensure the safety of all involved personnel.