Boxing | Panghal at the pinnacle

World championships silver medallist Amit Panghal is ranked No. 1 in the men’s 52kg weight class, according to the latest world rankings released by the International Boxing Association (AIBA).

Panghal is the only Indian boxer to claim the top spot in the rankings, prepared on the basis of performances up to the World championships last year.

“For any athlete reaching the pinnacle in the rankings is a dream. I am motivated and looking forward to starting my training at the National camp and working with coaches,” said Panghal.

Asian silver medallist Kavinder Bisht (56kg) at fourth, Deepak (49kg) and Worlds bronze medal winner Manish Kaushik (63kg) at sixth, were the other male boxers from the country to be placed within the top-10.

Among women, Worlds silver medallist Manju Rani (48kg) was the highest-ranked at second.

“The last one-and-a-half years have been great for me and becoming World No. 2 has given me more motivation,” said Manju.

Six-time World champion M.C. Mary Kom (51kg) and Worlds bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) were third in their respective weight categories.