Boxing | Mary Kom ruled out of Commonwealth Games after injuring leg during trials

PTI June 10, 2022 18:47 IST

Six-time world boxing champion Mary Kom has been ruled out of the 2022 Commonwealth Games after she injured herself in the first round of the 48kg trials semifinals

Boxer Mary Kom being taken out of the boxing ring after getting injured during her match at the Elite Women CWG Trials 2022, at Indira Gandhi stadium, in New Delhi | Photo Credit: PTI

Veteran Indian boxer M. C. Mary Kom was on Friday forced to withdraw midway through her Commonwealth Games 48kg trial after sustaining a leg injury. The six-time world champion injured herself in the first round of the 48kg semifinals. Haryana's Nitu thus advanced to the finals of the CWG trials at the Indira Gandhi International Stadium here. UPDATE🚨



On day 2 of the ongoing CWG trials in New Delhi, @MangteC suffered an injury. She twisted her left knee in round 1 of the bout against Nitu (48 kg). The injury forced her to stop the bout & she has been ruled out of the #CWG2022.



Wishing her a speedy recovery!#Boxingpic.twitter.com/ygisAZONZZ — Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) June 10, 2022 The 2018 gold medallist, Mary, fell down in the first round of the bout. The 39-year-old tried to keep going but after a couple of punches struggled to keep balance as she clutched her left leg. She had to be carried out of the ring with referee announcing a win for Nitu by Referee Stops the Contest (RSCI). She has been taken to the hospital for scans. The most decorated Indian boxer had given the World Championships and Asian Games a miss to concentrate on the CWG, which is to be held in Birmingham next month.



