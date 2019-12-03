Boxing championship | Patience pays for Pavitra

Heena Tokas opened with a wild flurry of punches and continued that streak for a major part of her lightweight bout against Pavitra of Railways in the fourth Elite National women’s boxing championship at the Mundayad indoor stadium here on Tuesday.

But the seasoned Pavitra, a former Asian silver medallist who had been to the Worlds a few years ago, waited patiently, waited for openings and when they came, she landed some strong punches on Delhi’s former junior international Heena.

The Railways boxer had a better reach and could land punches that mattered and hold her guard when Heena’s hits came her way.

“I felt the third round turned the bout in my favour,” said the 32-old Pavitra after the 4-1 verdict. “This is the first time I’m fighting her.”

Meanwhile, Kerala’s Seethal Shaji, also tall and wiry, appeared to struggle a bit early against Maharashtra’s Rutuja Devkar. But midway through the bout, Seethal produced a couple of hard ones that forced the referee to give Rutuja a standing-eight count twice and a little later stop the contest.

Important results:

Bantam (54kg): Nissy Laissy Thampy (Ker) bt V. Vinodhini (TN) 4-1; Feather (57kg): Y. Sandhyarani Devi (Pol) bt Prativa Jana (Ben) RSC-1; Sonam Poonia (Raj) bt R. Divya (Kar) RSC-1; G. Prathiba (TN) bt Neha Kumari (Jha) RSC-1; Roshni Subba (Sik) bt Uggina Gnaneswari (AP) RSC-3; Hema Danu (Utk) bt Laxmee Mehra (Mah) 4-1; T.C. Lalremruati (Miz) bt E.S. Sanjana (Tel) RSC-2; Tongbram Premi Devi (Man) bt R.K. Sinsha (Ker) 3-2.

Light (60kg): Pavitra (Rly) bt Heena Tokas (Del) 4-1; Suman Kumari (Raj) bt Aruna Korukonda (AP) RSC-1; Poonam Kaithwas (Mah) bt D. Bhavya (Kar) RSC; Divya Ganesh (Ker) bt Lakshmi Prathyusha Kola (Tel) RSC-1; Light-welter (64kg): Aarti Rawal (Del) bt Seema Kumari (Bih) 5-0; Heena Chaudhary (J&K) bt Durga Devi (Pon) RSC; Siwi (Har) bt Mallanathula Venkata Sai (AP) RSC; Lalbuatsaihi (Pol) bt Joshmy Jose (Ker) 5-0; Gajal Mariya (Kar) bt Nilam Devi Laishram (Man) 5-0.

Middle (75kg): K.A. Indraja (Ker) bt Gitimoni Gogoi (Asm) RSC; Nupur (Har) bt Shweta (Raj) 5-0; Light-heavy (81kg): Seethal Shaji (Ker) bt Rutuja Devkar (Mah) RSC; Heavy (+81kg): M. Yamini (TN) bt Nayana (Kar) RSC.