Birthday girl Sindhu enters quarterfinals of Indonesia Open

Olympic silver medallist P.V. Sindhu celebrated her 23rd birthday with a straight-game win over Japan’s Aya Ohori to enter the quarterfinals of the USD 1,250,000 Indonesia Open BWF World Tour Super 1000 tournament here on Thursday.
World No. 3 Sindhu, who had reached the semifinals at Malaysia Open last week, didn’t break much sweat as she defeated Ohori, ranked 17th, 21-17 21-14 in a 36-minute women’s singles match. This is Sindhu’s fifth win over the Japanese in as many meetings.
The Indian will face either Thailand’s Busanan Ongbamrungphan or China’s He Bingjiao next.
H.S. Prannoy, Saina Nehwal and Sameer Verma will also be in action later in the day.
