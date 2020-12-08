Other Sports

BFI elections put off

The Boxing Federation of India's (BFI) on Tuesday announced the postponement of its elections, scheduled to be held in Gurugram on December 18, due to the pandemic.

“The decision to postpone the elections was taken after a majority of member associations wrote to the Returning Officer, Justice Rajesh Tandon, requesting postponement due to COVID-19. A large number of voting members of the BFI are above 60 years of age and are in the high-risk category,” said a BFI statement.

BFI said 23 out of the 32 State units requested a postponement and the Indian Olympic Association, too, had given its approval.


