Basketball Without Borders Asia camp in Canberra

The 12th Basketball Without Borders camp for Asia will be held at the NBA Global Academy, situated at the Australia Institute of Sports in Canberra, from August 7 to 10.

The last such camp was held in Japan in 2019. Australia had hosted the event last time in 2016 in Melbourne.

More than 60 top male and female under-18 players will get an opportunity to learn from current and former NBA, WNBA and FIBA players in the camp.

The campers and coaches will also take part in life skills, leadership development and community service programme. The selected players and coaches will be named soon.

‘’We are excited to bring the 12th edition to Australia as part of our commitment to grow the game across the Asia-Pacific region,’’ said NBA vice president and head of international basketball development, Troy Justice.

‘’We are really looking forward to this edition being hosted in Australia, as we continue to work closely with the NBA across all corners of the globe,’’ said FIBA National Federations and Sport Director, Zoran Radovic.

‘’Basketball in this part of the world is very strong and continues to grow and develop, especially with the Asia Cup currently underway in Indonesia, and the women’s World Cup tipping off in Sydney in September,’’ he said.