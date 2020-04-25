Badminton | ‘Silver Sindhu’ was desperate to win the World championship

P.V. Sindhu says she was desperate to win the World Championships last year as people had started calling her ‘Silver Sindhu’ because of a string of runner-up finishes, including the 2016 Olympics.

“The World Championships (last year) was my third final. I have also won two bronze. I thought I have to win this at any cost.

“I was so desperate to win the title. I did not want people to say she lost in final again,” said Sindhu.

“I thought no matter what happens, I will give 100% to just win this title. There were times people say ‘Silver Sindhu’ about me. Sometimes these things comes to my mind,” she told women cricketers Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues on a talk show.

‘Final phobia’

Asked how she coped with the constant criticism of faltering in the final hurdle, she said, “After the 2016 Olympics, I had seven to eight silvers in a row in 2017. People started telling me that you have a ‘final phobia’ and always lose in the final.

“It is not easy to come to the semifinal and final, but people do not know that. They are like ‘she lost in the final again’ But winning and losing is part of life.”

The 24-year-old said after every loss, her focus automatically used to shift to her next outing.

“My thinking was ‘all right, I can win this final’ You should not bother people criticising you. For me, it is like ‘all right I can do it this time’ Just come back, rectify your mistakes and do better.”

Sindhu said the turning point of her career was when she beat then reigning (2012) Olympic champion Li Xuerui of China at the China Open Super Series in 2012.