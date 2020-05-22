Other Sports

Badminton | India Open in December as BWF revamps 2020 schedule

Logo of Badminton World Federation (BWF). Twitter/@bwfmedia

Logo of Badminton World Federation (BWF). Twitter/@bwfmedia  

BWF announced the revised list of events to signal the restart of competitive badminton suspended following the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.

The revamped calendar of the Badminton World Federation (BWF) has scheduled the $400,000 India Open badminton in New Delhi from December 8 to 13.

The BWF announced the revised list of events to signal the restart of competitive badminton suspended following the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic.

Besides the India Open, originally scheduled in March, the country will also hold the annual $170,000 Syed Modi India International at Lucknow from November 17 to 22. However, this World Tour Super 300 tournament clashes with the cash-rich $1,350 Indonesia Open, a World Tour Super 1000 event.

In addition, India has been allotted the $90,000 Hyderabad Open, a BWF Tour Super 100 event, from August 11 to 16.

Apart from the World Tour events, BWF’s premier team competition, Thomas and Uber Cup Finals, will be held from October 3 to 11 at Aarhus, Denmark.

Ten lower-category events remain cancelled while four suspended competitions - German Open, Swiss Open, European Championships and Australian Open - await suitable dates.

Following is the revised schedule of BWF World Tour in 2020:

Sept. 1-6 - Taipei Open (Taipei); Sept. 8-13 - Korea Open (Seoul); Sept. 15-20 - China Open (Changzhou); Sept. 22-27 - Japan Open (Tokyo); Oct. 13-18 - Denmark Open (Odense); Oct. 20-25 - French Open (Paris) and New Zealand Open (Auckland); Oct. 27-Nov. 1- Macau Open (Macau); Nov. 3-8 - China Open (Fuzhao); Nov. 10-15 - Hong Kong Open (Hong Kong); Nov 17-22 - Indonesia Open (Jakarta) and Syed Modi International (Lucknow); Nov. 24-29 - Malaysia Open (Kuala Lumpur) and Korea Open (Gwangju); Dec. 1-6 - Thailand Open (Bangkok); Dec. 8-13 - India Open (New Delhi); Dec. 16-20 - BWF World Tour Finals (Guangzhou).

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 22, 2020 4:11:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/badminton-india-open-in-december-as-bwf-revamps-2020-schedule/article31650042.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY