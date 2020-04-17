Badminton | Advisory puts coaches in a fix

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs’ advisory that the Zoom meeting platform is not for use by Government Officers / officials for official purposes has put some leading coaches like chief national badminton coach P. Gopi Chand in a fix.

Gopi had tied up with well-known fitness trainer Dinaz Vervatwala using the Zoom app since April 1 to conduct online training.

“Now the advisory certainly means we have to rethink on the whole issue. We will take a call today or tomorrow on what to do next in this regard,” Gopi told The Hindu on Friday.

Explore other options

“We will have to explore other platforms to ensure that we are in touch with the players and also their daily training schedule. We just cannot afford to be out of the radar in this regard because of the lockdown,” said Gopi.

“Obviously, we will have look for a platform which facilitates interactive sessions as that is always a better option than a one-way communication app,” he said.

However, there are some like world champion P.V. Sindhu who didn’t join these sessions but preferred to stick to the regimen issued by her personal trainer M.V. Srikanth of Suchitra Academy and monitored by her father Ramana.

Meanwhile, the Sports Authority of India was itself using the app to conduct similar online sessions in some disciplines in the evenings with emphasis on physiology and nutrition, said chief national rowing coach Ismail Baig.

“We will have to wait and see how things shape up on this front,” he added.