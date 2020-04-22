Anand helms strong Indian team

Five-time World champion Viswanathan Anand is set to lead the strongest possible Indian team while former champion Garry Kasparov returns to join the elite chess players when the six-team Online Nations Cup takes place from May 5-10.

As per the announcement made by FIDE, Russia, United States, China, India, Europe and “Rest of the World” forms the field in this $180,000 event. Chess.com will provide the playing platform.

Kasparov is set to captain Europe. Initially, Vladimir Kramnik was named to be “captain”of the Indian team. But the Russian clarified his position and declined to accept the role. World champion Magnus Carlsen, too, will not be part of this event.

Humpy, Harika included

India’s squad will comprise Anand, Vidit Gujrathi, P. Hari Krishna and B. Adhiban. Since it is mandatory to have a woman player in the team, K. Humpy and D. Harika will complete the squad. The final list of participants, from all teams, will be released shortly.

Each match will comprise four boards, including one reserved for the women. The matches will follow the rapid format — 25 minutes on the clock plus 10-second increment for every move. After the league stage, the final will be held on May 10.

Since it is an online, cash-rich event, FIDE-appointed international arbiters will keep an eye on the players to ensure they don’t get any help from an outside source.

The players’ webcam, computer screen and their location will be under constant supervision.

In a statement, the FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich said, “The reasons why an official tournament like this has to be conducted online are very unfortunate — but we are happy to see that chess is providing solace to millions of people who are under a home lockdown.”