Anand draws with Vitiugov

Five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand.

Five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand.

With three rounds to go after Thursday’s rest day, Anand shared the ninth spot with 4.5 points in the 14-player field.

Viswanathan Anand drew in 30 moves with Russia’s Nikita Vitiugov in the 10th round of the Tata Steel Masters chess tournament here on Wednesday.

World No. 2 Fabiano Caruana (7) retained his half-point lead over top seed Magnus Carlsen. Caruana defeated former leader and young sensation Alireza Fiouzja in 48 moves after Carlsen continued his charge following a 37-move win over Vladislav Kovalev.

In the Challengers category, in an all-Indian clash, Surya Shekhar Ganguly (6) drew with Nihal Sarin (5). Spain’s David Anton Guijarro (7) leads the field.

The results (10th round): Viswanathan Anand (4.5) drew with Nikita Vitiugov (Rus, 3.5); Magnus Carlsen (Nor, 6.5) bt Vladislav Kovalev (Blr, 3); Fabinao Caruana (USA, 7) bt Alireza Firouzja (FIDE, 5.5); Jeffery Xiong (USA, 4.5) bt Vladislav Artemiev (Rus, 4.5); Yu Yangyi (Chn, 3.5) drew with Wesley So (USA, 6); Daniil Dubov (Rus, 5) drew with Anish Giri (Ned, 5); Jorden van Foreest (Ned, 6) drew with Jan-Krzysztof Duda (Pol, 5.5).

