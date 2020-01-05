Other Sports

Anahat Singh moves into final of British Junior Open

Anahat Singh made the final of the under-13 girls’ category at the prestigious British Junior Open, beating Egyptian Janna Galal 7-11, 11-7, 13-11, 5-11, 17-15 here on Sunday.

The morning session belonged to Anahat after her gruellling semifinal against second seed Janna. The India lost the first game before battling back and taking the match in a scintillating fifth.

The excitement reached a crescendo in the decider with Janna racing to a 7-1 lead and Anahat catching up and saving four match balls. Soon Janna found herself facing three match balls before Anahat eventually won. The Indian faces another Egyptian, Amina Orfi, the top seed, in the title-round.

“Absolutely delighted about Anahat reaching the final. Her transition from under-11 to 13 has been extraordinary. We are very proud of her achievement,” said SRFI secretary-general Cyrus Poncha.

