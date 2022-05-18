A memorable outing for Esha

Says performance in 25m women’s team event was her best ever

Shooter Esha Singh, who has bagged an impressive three gold medals in the ISSF Junior World Cup championship in Suhl (Germany), said she cannot describe the feelings of such a performance in words..

“Seeing the Indian tri-colour go up and the national anthem playing is something which every Indian athlete will dream off. To see that happen thrice when I was on the podium with the gold is something which I will remember for a long, long time,” Esha told The Hindu from Germany.

The 17-year-old, Hyderabad-based shooter won the mixed team pistol event with Saurabh Chaudhary, the women’s 10 m air pistol team event with Manu Baker before capping it off with the women’s pistol team gold along with Manu Bhaker and Rhythm Sangwan.

“I would say the most memorable of three would be the 25m women’s team match. All three of us were incredible and it was my best performance ever in a final,” she said.

“The weather this time was very cold and it was raining so it was a bit difficult visually but we managed,” said Esha.

A good experience

“I think this tournament was a good experience, lot to learn from this. We don’t know yet what are the upcoming matches due to the pandemic. But whatever they are, I am willing to work hard and give my best. I am fortunate to have the support of Pooja Builders, Olympic Gold Quest as I chase bigger goals including an Olympic medal,” said Esha.

“I don’t do anything differently whether its a National competition or a international one. I just play my game,” she said.

“There’s still time for the 2024 Olympics but till then I will have to really work hard.

“There is no secret to success , if you truly work hard and you want something you will go all out for it, and that’s what I am doing,” she added.

“My dad (Sachin Singh) has always been my biggest fan and my backbone. I wouldn’t be who I am without him. I am not looking for any trainers. I am happy with my current coaches and support staff,” she concluded.