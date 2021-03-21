A day to remember for Ganemat

Wins a bronze in skeet, the first-ever World Cup medal for India in women’s event

It was a bronze, but a significant one for Indian women as Ganemat Sekhon won a skeet medal in the shooting World Cup at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, on Sunday.

It was the first ever World Cup medal for India in women’s skeet.

Ganemat, who was placed second in qualification with 117, behind eventual gold medallist Amber Hill of Great Britain, overcame a nervous start to deal with the final with confidence.

“I am very excited and happy. I was hoping to enter the final and I am thrilled to come up with a medal,” said Ganemat.

National coach Mansher Singh said it was a good sign that both Ganemat and Karttiki Singh Shaktawat did exceptionally well, both in qualification and the final.

India on top

There were many other medals for India that helped the team climb to the top with three gold, three silver and two bronze medals. USA was in second with three gold and two silver, followed by Denmark with two gold and Iran with one gold.

Both the air pistol teams won the yellow metal for India with authority.

Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma and Shahzar Rizvi took time to settle down as Vietnam enjoyed the lead in the final, but were dominant thereafter to triumph 17-11.

The women’s air pistol team of Yashaswini Deswal, Manu Bhaker and Shri Nivetha beat Poland 16-8.

In air rifle, however, the Indian men took the bronze and the women were beaten by Poland for the bronze.

The results:

Men: Team air pistol: 1. India (Saurabh Chaudhary, Shahzar Rizvi, Abhishek Verma) 17 (579) 1750; 2. Vietnam 11(565) 1798.

Team air rifle: 1. USA 16 (625.1) 1880.8; 2. India (Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Deepak Kumar, Pankaj Kumar) 14 (623.4) 1885.9; 3. Korea 17 (621.2) 1880.3; 4. Iran 15 (620.1) 1869.7.

Skeet: 1. Jesper Hansen (Den) 58 (121); 2. Saif Bin Futais (UAE) 51 (122); 3. Nasser Al-Atiya (Qat) 44 (123); 6. Gurjoat Khangura 17 (121) (9); 7. Mairaj Ahmad Khan 121(7); 19. Angad Vir Singh Bajwa 117.

MQS: Amrinder Singh Sekhon 117; Kram Sukhbir Singh 115.

Women: Team air pistol: 1. India (Yashaswini Deswal, Shri Nivetha Paramanantham, Manu Bhaker) 16 (576) 1731; 2. Poland 8 (567) 1701.

Team air rifle: 1. Denmark 16 (625.9) 1880.7; 2. USA 8 (627.3) 1883.5; 3. Poland 17 (624.1) 1884.3; 4. India (Shriyanka Sadangi, Nisha Kanwar, Apurvi Chandela) 7 (623.7) 1878.6.

Skeet: 1. Amber Hill 51(4) 124; 2. Zoya Kravchenko (Kaz) 51(3) 114; 3. Ganemat Sekhon 40 (117)4; 4. Karttiki Singh Shaktawat 32 (116); 9. Parinaaz Dhaliwal 108.

MQS: Darshna Rathore 117; Zohra Deesawala 106.