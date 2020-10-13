Other Sports

Denmark Open badminton | Lakshya Sen enters second round

Lakshya Sen. File   | Photo Credit: R. Ragu

Fast-rising Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen made a successful return to competitive badminton, beating Christo Popov in straight games in the opening round of $750,000 Denmark Open which restarted the international calender after a coronavirus forced break of seven months.

The 19-year-old Indian, who had claimed five titles including two Super 100 tournaments last year, produced a clinical performance to outwit Popov 21-9 21-15 to reach the second round.

He will take on the winner of the match between Denmark’s Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus and Belgium’s Maxime Moreels.

Denmark Open Super 750 event is the only event happening this year with BWF forced to cancel multiple events and postpone the Asia leg and World Tour Final next year.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 13, 2020 2:45:40 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/other-sports/750000-denmark-open-badminton-championship/article32842321.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY