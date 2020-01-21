World badminton champion P.V. Sindhu launched the 40 Years of Sportstar, 40 Superstars book here on Tuesday.

Featuring essays by Vijay Amritraj, Shashi Tharoor, Michael Holding, Brian Glanville, and Rajdeep Sardesai among others, the book was commissioned to commemorate Sportstar completing 40 years and features a champion for each year, ranging from Bjorn Borg, Kapil Dev, Mike Tyson and Imran Khan to Rahul Dravid, Michael Schumacher, M.S. Dhoni, Mary Kom among others.

Each piece seeks to reflect on the importance of the year in the career of the chosen sportsperson and how it has revolutionised the history of the sport in question.

The 24-year-old Sindhu is one of the subjects, with tennis star Sania Mirza writing about her. “Sania is a dear friend, we meet from time to time. Her comeback from motherhood and her win this week has been phenomenal. I congratulate her for the win and it is an honour to be written about by someone like her,” said Sindhu.

The ace shuttler released the book along with L.V. Navaneeth, CEO, THG Publishing, and Ayon Sengupta, Editor, Sportstar.

“Sportstar marked its 40th year on July 15, 2018. It is only fitting to look back on our journey so far and pay tribute to the legends of sports who have dominated the landscape in these four decades. But this had to also be a tribute to writing, a tradition the magazine has held dear since its inception” said Sengupta.

Speaking on the occasion, Navaneeth said: “We have Little Master Sachin Tendulkar writing on tennis legend Roger Federer and West Indian great Michael Holding talking about fellow-Jamaican Usain Bolt. Each writer brings in his own unique style and understanding of the game and the editorial team has dug deep into our archives to curate images that enable us to relive many iconic sporting moments. This book is a testament to not just the Sportstar’s journey over the past four decades but also to the history of sport around the world.”

The book, priced at ₹999, can be pre-booked online with a discount of 20% on https://publications. thehindugroup.com/bookstore/