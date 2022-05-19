Ooty races postponed
The stewards of the Madras Race Club have decided to further postpone the Ooty races scheduled to be held on May 20 and 21 to Sunday (May 22) and Monday (May 23) respectively, due to continuous rainfall for the past few days rendering the underfoot conditions of the race track not conducive for racing.
