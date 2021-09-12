Sport

Olympic participants felicitated

Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra was among a host of Tokyo Games participants who were felicitated by sports NGO, JSW Sports here.

Wrestlers Bajrang Punia (bronze) and Ravi Dahiya (silver) were also felicitated along with the men’s hockey team, which was represented by goalkeeper P.R. Sreejesh, at a ceremony at the Inspire Institute of Sport in Ballari on Saturday.

Mirabai Chanu (silver, weightlifting), Lovlina Borgohain (bronze, boxing) and P.V. Sindhu (bronze, badminton) couldn’t attend the event.

Other eight Tokyo Games participants who trained at the IIS were also felicitated. They are Sreeshankar Murali (Long jumper), Sushila Devi (Judoka), Vikas Krishan Yadav (Boxer), Satish Kumar (Boxer), Ashish Kumar (Boxer), Annu Rani (Javelin thrower), Avinash Sable (3000m steeplechase) and Seema Bisla (wrestler).

The athletes were presented ₹2.5 crore in total as a goodwill gesture by JSW for bringing laurels to the country, a release said.


