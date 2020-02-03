New mascot for National Games: flame-throated bulbul

The flame-throated bulbul, also called the Rubigula, was chosen as the mascot of the 36th National Games to be held in Goa because it is the State bird, a senior sports department official said on Sunday.
The mascot, which was unveiled by Union Minister of State for Sports and Youth Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Friday, has been designed by Goa-based artist Sharmila Coutinho, he said.
The 36th National Games will be held between October 20 and November 4 this year, and 12,000 athletes from 36 States and Union Territories are expected to participate in 37 disciplines across 24 venues in Goa.
