New Dimension may score in feature

November 27, 2022 01:30 am | Updated 01:30 am IST - Mumbai

Two-year-old filly New Dimension, who is in good shape as evidenced by her track performances, may score over her rivals in the Gracias Saldanha Memorial Million, the feature event of Sunday’s (Nov. 27) races here.

Rails will be placed 2 metres wide from 1400m to 1200m and 4 metres wide from 1000m upto the winning post.

1. CAPTAIN G. HALL TROPHY (1,200m), Cl. IV, Maiden, 3-y-o only, rated 20 to 46 — 2.00 p.m.: 1. Adonis (4) P. Dhebe 59, 2. Dragonlord (6) Kirtish 59, 3. Otello (11) Peter 59, 4. Lady Di (9) R. Ajinkya 58, 5. Golden Lioness (2) Suraj Narredu 57.5, 6. House Of Lords (3) Mustakim Alam 57.5, 7. Nostalgic (5) P.S. Chouhan 57.5, 8. Goldiva (1) P. Trevor 57, 9. Moon Belle (12) Bhawani 57, 10. Champagne Smile (10) V. Bunde 56, 11. Flashing Famous (8) S.G. Prasad 55 and 12. Better Half (7) A. Gaikwad 53.

1. GOLDIVA, 2. NOSTALGIC, 3. GOLDEN LIONESS.

2. D.W. REID PLATE (1,000m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46 — 2.30: 1. Dragoness (11) Parmar 60, 2. Impermanence (6) P. Vinod 58.5, 3. Dilbar (8) Peter 58, 4. Almas (13) P. Shinde 57, 5. Phanta (10) S.J. Sunil 57, 6. Hela (4) Bhawani 55, 7. Moment Of Madness (1) R. Ajinkya 54.5, 8. Rising Brave (9) H. Gore 54, 9. The Flutist (3) V. Jodha 54, 10. Don’t Be Shy (5) S.G. Prasad 53.5, 11. Harriet (14) V. Bunde 52, 12. Habibi (12) Neeraj 51.5, 13. Arbitrage (7) K. Nazil 50 and 14. Mirae (2) Mustakim Alam 49.

1. DRAGONESS, 2. ALMAS, 3. IMPERMANENCE.

3. G.A. TROPHY (1,400m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46 — 3.00: 1. Tyrone Black (14) J. Chinoy 60.5, 2. Outlander (13) P.S. Chouhan 60, 3. Finch (11) Bhawani 59, 4. Kings Best (3) Kirtish 59, 5. Lord Fenicia (9) Suraj Narredu 59, 6. Jack Bauer (6) C. Umesh 58.5, 7. Flash Force (12) R. Shelar 57, 8. Majorella Blue (5) Zervan 56.5, 9. Midsummer Star (7) R. Ajinkya 55.5, 10. Untitled (1) S.G. Prasad 55, 11. Jubilant Journey (4) V. Bunde 54, 12. Sweet Emotion (2) Parmar 52.5, 13. Kimiko (8) C.S. Jodha 51 and 14. Hagibis (10) Peter 49.

1. KINGS BEST, 2. JACK BAUER, 3. TYRONE BLACK.

4. A. CAMPBELL TROPHY (1,400m), Cl. II, rated 60 to 86 — 3.30: 1. Petronia (7) K. Nazil 59, 2. Pride’s Angel (5) Neeraj 59, 3. Supernatural (1) P. Trevor 58.5, 4. Raffaello (2) Kirtish 57, 5. Mojito (3) Parmar 54, 6. Dexa (8) Antony Raj 53, 7. Son Of A Gun (6) C.S. Jodha 53 and 8. Pure (4) P. Dhebe 49.

1. SUPERNATURAL, 2. MOJITO, 3. PRIDE’S ANGEL.

5. GRACIAS SALDANHA MEMORIAL MILLION (1,000m), (Terms) Maiden, 2-y-o only — 4.00: 1. Believe (7) C. Umesh 56, 2. Irish Gold (1) Neeraj 56, 3. Serrano (---), 4. Smiles Of Fortune (4) S.J. Sunil 56, 5. The General (2) Bhawani 56, 6. Miranda (5) P.S. Chouhan 54.5, 7. New Dimension (3) Suraj Narredu 54.5, 8. Portofino Bay (6) P. Trevor 54.5 and 9. She’s A Teaser (8) C.S. Jodha 54.5.

1. NEW DIMENSION, 2. MIRANDA, 3. PORTOFINO BAY.

6. BEJAN BHARUCHA PLATE (1,600m), Cl. V, 4-y-o & over, rated 4 to 30 — 4.30: 1. Eleos (1) Neeraj 62, 2. Iamstorm (13) D.A. Naik 61, 3. Mysterious Girl (16) K. Nazil 61, 4. Right To Privacy (2) Antony Raj 60, 5. Mount Sinai (4) P. Trevor 59.5, 6. Power Of Thor (8) Mustakim Alam 59.5, 7. Twelfth Earl (17) P. Vinod 59.5, 8. Nord (14) R. Shelar 58.5, 9. Willy Wonkaa (3) S.J. Sunil 57.5, 10. Teispes (7) S.G. Prasad 55.5, 11. Red Riot (11) Ranjane 55, 12. Sussing (15) A. Gaikwad 53.5, 13. Come Back Please (10) Merchant 52, 14. Royal Castle (6) J. Chinoy 51.5, 15. Song Song Blue (12) H. Gore 51, 16. Camille (5) C. Umesh 49 and 17. Shadows (9) Peter 49.

1. ELEOS, 2. MOUNT SINAI, 3. MYSTERIOUS GIRL.

7. M.D. PETIT PLATE (1,200m), Cl. V, 5-y-o & over, rated 4 to 30 — 5.00: 1. She Is On Fire (8) Zervan 62, 2. Victoria Peak (4) P. Vinod 62, 3. Periwnikle (2) K. Nazil 58, 4. Power Of Blessings (7) Neeraj 57, 5. C’est L’ Amour (12) Mustakim Alam 56, 6. Slam Dunk (10) R. Shelar 55.5, 7. Hilad (5) Bhawani 55, 8. Dalasan (6) Merchant 54, 9. Dagger’s Strike (11) C.S. Jodha 51, 10. Reciprocity (1) Peter 50, 11. Ame (3) P. Dhebe 49 and 12. Regal Prince (9) N.K. Ashish 49.

1. SHE IS ON FIRE, 2. PERIWINKLE, 3. VICTORIA PEAK.

Day’s best: SUPERNATURAL.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

Tanala: All races.

Super jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.