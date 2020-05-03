Nervous wait for Jerlin

When 16-year-old Jerlin Anika clinched four medals, including a gold, at the World deaf youth badminton championship in Taiwan last year, her father Jayaratchagan shed tears of joy.

This time, however, it’s bitter-sweet as his little one is unable to practise for the Summer Deaflympics to be held in Brazil next year.

“A medal for the country is a challenge that I have taken in my hands. It is something very important for her. We have been working for hours together in a bid to achieve this dream. But COVID-19 has crushed our hopes,” he said.

Determined father

However, Jayaratchagan is determined to make it happen. “I still believe things will return to normal soon. I want to see her smashing shuttles on the court again,” he added.

The class ten student of Avvai Corporation GHSS in Madurai, however, is sure to face some ring rust. “It takes time for an able-bodied player to strike form after a break. In my daughter’s case, it’s going to take even longer,” he said.

But he believes her coach T. Saravanan will work his magic and Jerlin has been sincerely following the fitness exercises given by the former.

Jayaratchagan has plans to send Jerlin for a three-month training to Malaysia, but that may not happen given the current situation. But Jerlin isn’t bothered.

After dedicating all her time and effort to the sport over the years, she can now finally enjoy her time with family.

After all, she has already seen the big stage, at the 2017 Deaflympics. The expectations may have now gone up, but Jerlin’s many sacrifices on and off the court will keep her in good stead as she chases glory.