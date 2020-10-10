Motorsport

Wolff exit may mark downturn for Hamilton, feels Rosberg

Nico Rosberg has warned that if Toto Wolff quits as the Mercedes chief, it could have an effect on Lewis Hamilton’s future and mark a downturn for the team. Wolff has guided Mercedes to six consecutive constructors’ titles, but hinted that he is ready to move on.

Rosberg believes Wolff’s uncertain future is a reason for Hamilton’s reluctance to sign a new contract.

Rosberg also suggested that four-time champion Sebastian Vettel will have a good opportunity to rebuild his career and reputation at Aston Martin.

