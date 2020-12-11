Motorsport

We are in total control, says JK’s Hari

The 23rd FMSCI-JK Tyre National racing championship got underway on Friday at the Kari Motor Speedway circuit in Chettipalayam, near here, with complete COVID precautions in place.

“We have been discussing whether to do an event this year given the COVID situation. After a lot of discussion, we came to the conclusion that things are opening up and we needed to go ahead,” said Hari Singh, Head of Operations, JK Tyre Motorsports. “We are pleased that we are in total control of the situation now.”

The next two days will tell if it was a job well done.

