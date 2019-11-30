Vishnu Prasad and Raghul Rangasamy ready for final showdown in JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship

After two scorching Saturday races that saw two different winners (T.S. Diljith & Ashwin Datta), it’s now left to Chennai racers Vishnu Prasad and Raghul Rangasamy to fight it out for the FLGB4 crown in the JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship here on Sunday.

The two, from Team MSport, are great friends but that’s not going to stop them from pressing hard for the coveted title. Both are tied on 73 points and it can be anybody’s game from here.

And that’s kind of excitement and thrill that the JK Tyre Festival of Speed throws in year after year.

The Suzuki Gixxer Cup has also surprisingly moved in that direction as championship leader Tanay Gaikward (54) suffered an unexpected DNF today. The Pune youngster has now slipped a bit to the second spot and, Bengaluru’s Syed Muzammil Ali made the most out of it to jump into the lead.

He has got a two-point edge over Tanay and the last race may well decide who will wear the crown.

BRS Racing dominates

BRS Racing Bengaluru dominated the X1 Racing league winning both the races in style. India International Arjun Maini and international star Oliver Webb were unstoppable. Their teammates Nayan Chatterjee (Indian domestic racer) and Michelle Gatting (international racer, female) finished fourth and third in the two races. It was Bhumik Lalwani and Dilip Lalwani of Mount Abu, who finished one-two in the JK Tyre Super Bike 1000ccc.

The results (provisional):

JK Formula LGB4: Race 1: T.S. Diljith 13:31.101; 2. Raghul Rangaswamy 13:31.298; 3. Ashwin Datta 13:31.349. Race 2: 1. Ashwin Datta 19:37.578; 2. Diljith 19:38.649; 3. Raghul Rangasamy 19:38.775.

JK Tyre Suzuki Gixxer Cup: 1. Syed Muzammil Ali 23:30.905; 2. Sanjeev Mhatre 23:37.455; 3. Amul Angadi 23:40.296.

JK Tyre Superbike Cup 1000cc: 1. Bhumik Lalwani 15:40.361; 2. Dilip Lalwani 15:49.420; 3. Simranjeet Singh 15:55.262.

X1 Racing: Race 1: 1. BRS Racing Bengaluru 32:34.633; 2. DG Racing Ahmedabad 32:45.545; 3. Mumbai Falcons 32:55.046. Race 2: 1. BRS Racing 32:51.044; 2. Mumbai Falcons 32:58.124; 3. BRS Racing 32:59.273.